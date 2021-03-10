Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.71

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BBOX traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 182.50 ($2.38). The company had a trading volume of 8,225,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,001. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.36. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.90 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

