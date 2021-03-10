Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Trading Down 7.4%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,770,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,198,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

TRIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triterras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

