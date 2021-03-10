Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $438.26 Million

Brokerages expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to announce $438.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the highest is $458.06 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $693.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 64,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

