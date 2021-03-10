TriumphX (TRIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $873,995.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $873,995.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.97 or 0.00503722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.54 or 0.00529668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00076550 BTC.

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

