TriumphX (TRIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $1.02 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.67 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00075114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00558822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00076082 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

