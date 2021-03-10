trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 4,959,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,226,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

