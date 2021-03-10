TRON (TRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.54 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001035 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

