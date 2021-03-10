Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.11. 1,274,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,773,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Tronox by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

