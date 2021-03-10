TrueChain Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $170.00 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00052307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00725194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00028414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003626 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.