TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $267,395.85 and approximately $10,888.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00053510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00749475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00039508 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

