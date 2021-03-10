TrueFeedBack Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $296,527.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 180.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $296,527.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00054827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00768404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040482 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.