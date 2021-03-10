TrueUSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120.33 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $284.16 million and $120.33 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.00763948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040356 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 284,080,823 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

