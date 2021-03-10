Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

