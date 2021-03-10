Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,535. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

