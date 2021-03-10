Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Pavilion REIT") is one of the largest retail concentrated REIT in Malaysia. Our assets are strategically located in the heart of the golden triangle of Kuala Lumpur and benefit from growth in Malaysia's economy. The principal investment policy of Pavilion REIT is to invest in income producing real estate used predominantly for retail purposes (including mixed-use developments with a retail component) in Malaysia and other countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.