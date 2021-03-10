Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE OVV opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,052,000 after buying an additional 5,540,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after buying an additional 494,429 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

