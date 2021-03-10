Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cable One, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cable One in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.19 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2021 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $35.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CABO. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,973.50.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,819.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,994.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,958.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2,068.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 76.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

