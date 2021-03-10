Truist Securiti Weighs in on SI-BONE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SI-BONE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIBN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.54 million, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,133,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $14,480,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 392,852 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

