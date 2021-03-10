TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 84.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $33,216.27 and approximately $47.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 83.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00269321 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002026 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00011079 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

