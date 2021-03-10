TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.68

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 14539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRST. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $742.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

