Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Chairman Gerard R. Host Sells 20,000 Shares

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00.

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.09. 14,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 48.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trustmark by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Trustmark by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

