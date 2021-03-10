TT Electronics plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TTG traded down GBX 11.25 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 203.75 ($2.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,689. The stock has a market cap of £355.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 135.75 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.69.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Dividend History for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

