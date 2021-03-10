TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of TTEC worth $20,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

