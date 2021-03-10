Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) were up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 533,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 501,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $395.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.