TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 1,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

