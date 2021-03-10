Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down to $32.40

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.40, but opened at $27.98. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 38,285 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.