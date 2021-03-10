Tupperware Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,620 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,035% compared to the typical volume of 407 put options.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of TUP opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 3.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

