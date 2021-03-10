Tupperware Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,620 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,035% compared to the typical volume of 407 put options.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.
Shares of TUP opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 3.01.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
