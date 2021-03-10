TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 126.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,238,033,163 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.