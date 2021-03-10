TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

TSE TWC traded up C$0.94 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$7.96 and a 12-month high of C$18.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.45.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.