TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
TSE TWC traded up C$0.94 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. The firm has a market capitalization of C$436.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$7.96 and a 12-month high of C$18.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.45.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
