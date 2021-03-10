Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.50.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $16.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,800. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.00. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.