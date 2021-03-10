Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. 394,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,797,049. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

