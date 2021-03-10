Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,068,000 after buying an additional 128,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.04. 34,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

