Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 169,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.98. 47,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

