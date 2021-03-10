Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

