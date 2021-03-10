Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,956 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.08. The stock had a trading volume of 57,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $286.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

