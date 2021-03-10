Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,673 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,175,458,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $130.09. 200,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,363,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

