TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Down 30.8% This Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00055228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.00769873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00030125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040562 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.