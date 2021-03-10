Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.51

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.51 and last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 80673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.39.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 768,289 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.