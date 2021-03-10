U Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $658,429.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $658,429.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.