Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

