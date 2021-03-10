Ubiq Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,976.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Ubiq has a market cap of $16.35 million and $18,976.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,236.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.44 or 0.03270878 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.84 or 0.00360693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.90 or 0.00970716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.00 or 0.00394760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.00338627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00240435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021678 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

