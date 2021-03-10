Ubiq One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,272.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $37,272.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,388.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.77 or 0.03215034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.00356600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.33 or 0.00980938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00393700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00339557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00257124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021922 BTC.

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

