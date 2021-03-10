UC Asset, LP Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for UC Asset in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst E. Senko forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Shares of UCASU stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84. UC Asset has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

