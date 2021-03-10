UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in UDR by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

UDR stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

