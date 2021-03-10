UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Trading Up 5.1%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $68.80. Approximately 566,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 321,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,238. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

