UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in UGI by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UGI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in UGI by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

