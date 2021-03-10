Ultiledger Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and approximately $139,632.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.00763948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

