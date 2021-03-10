Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.81. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. 413,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after buying an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.