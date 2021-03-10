Ultra Trading Up 73.2% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 73.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $124.60 million and $4.64 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,431.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.71 or 0.00974552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.79 or 0.00345849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00028407 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000828 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011669 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002309 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,328 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

