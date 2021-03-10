Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading 8% Higher

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) traded up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.12 and last traded at $124.22. 495,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 466,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock worth $12,307,304. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

